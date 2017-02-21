Chic singer Nile Rodgers has revealed he was expecting a text message from George Michael on the day he died.

Michael died on Christmas Day (25 December) just two days before Rodgers, 64, visited the Wham! singer's home. Rodgers had remixed one of Michael's songs and hoped to play it for the Careless Whisper singer before his untimely death.

When asked which artist he would like to collaborate with, Rodgers told the Press Association on 20 February: "That's a tricky question because I always go to the people that I almost work with and it didn't work out because they passed away and that emotion is so strong.

"I was just working with George Michael. I was [at his home] on 23 December, and I had come over to remix one of his songs, and while I was there working on the remix I was also doing a Chic concert that night."

The producer of Daft Punk's Get Lucky agreed to visit Michael's home to take part in a project the singer was creating for a musical comeback. In the midst of the busy day, Michael was not able to hear Rodgers' remix so instead sent a text organising for them to have a conversation on Christmas Day.

Recalling the moment he learned of Michael's death, Rodgers said: "[On] Christmas Day, instead of getting a text I get an alert: 'George Michael found dead'. It was heartbreaking and he never got a chance to hear what I did, so now I'm ambivalent about the work because I wanted him to hear it, not the record company necessarily. Not that I have anything against them, it's just he was such a genius and he created and produced his own work."

Rodgers will be the subject of a forthcoming BBC documentary on his lengthy career. Titled Nile Rodgers: Lost In Music, the three-part film will feature interviews with the man himself, Duran Duran's Nick Rhodes, Mark Ronson, Keith Urban, Laura Mvula and Avicii.

Michael, who was 53, is yet to be laid to rest with his funeral delayed due to pending toxicology tests. The singer's family are reportedly hoping to hold the service at the beginning of March.