Benfica defender Victor Lindelof has said that rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United make "no difference" to him after admitting that his focus is on improving his game with the Portuguese outfit.

The centre-back was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window. However, the emergence of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo forced the Red Devils to end their interest in signing the Swedish international.

Lindelof continued at Benfica and it was reported that he would make a switch to the Premier League after the end of the season. However, all the speculation was put to bed when he committed his future to his current employers by signing a new contract in March, which will keep him at Estádio da Luz until 2021.

The 22-year-old has expressed his delight after he extended his contract at Benfica and also ruled out any potential move away from the Primeira Liga side in the summer.

"It feels good that I extended my stay [at Benfica] by one year. I enjoy playing for the club and feel I evolve every day there. It was an easy choice," Lindelof told Expressen, as quoted by Goal.com.

"Both parties were very happy and they wanted to give me a sign that they are satisfied with what I've done there.

"Much has been written [about Manchester United] but it's nothing I have focused on. I have always focused on what was important to me and that's the team [Benfica]. That [the rumours], makes no difference to me."

"As I've said I've been thriving at Benfica and that's where the focus has been. A lot has been written and I've said nothing, I've been focused."

"I have a long contract at Benfica and I'm thriving there. It's a big club and I'm developing every day. I'm only 22 years old and there is no stress [to push through a move]."