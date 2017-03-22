Manchester United are considering an approach in signing Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld and Chelsea's Willian in the summer.

The Red Devils made Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann their priority target for the upcoming transfer window. However, the France international has admitted that he is not looking for a move away from the last season's Champions League finalists after revealing he is happy in Spain.

According to Yahoo Sport UK, Jose Mourinho has turned his attention in signing players who have Premier League experience in order to avoid a situation he had with Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Pogba re-joined United on a world-record transfer fee from Juventus, while the Armenian was signed from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The latter struggled to adapt to Mourinho's tactics and the Premier League's demands earlier this season.

The Portuguese tactician wants to challenge for the title next season and believes a move for the players from England's top flight competition will help his cause. He has included Tottenham's Alderweireld and his former player Willian to his short list.

Alderweireld moved to White Hart Lane from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and since then has been a key figure in Mauricio Pochettino's side. He has a £25m ($31.2m) release clause in his contract and United would have no trouble in meeting his buyout clause.

However, the north London club are working on handing the Belgium international a new deal in order to remove the release clause of his contract. Mourinho is looking for a defender in the summer and Alderweireld fits United manager's bill.

Meanwhile, Mourinho took Willian to Chelsea when he took charge at Stamford Bridge for the second time in 2013. The Brazilian international played a key role in helping the Blues win their last league title and was one of the few brightest stars in their disappointing campaign last term.

However, Willian has not the first choice player under Antonio Conte as the Italian manager has preferred to use Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Pedro to lead his side's attack. The former Shakhtar Donetsk attacker is given more of a supporting role under the ex-Juventus manager.

Mourinho is an admirer of Willian and he did try to convince the winger to join him at Old Trafford. The 28-year-old Chelsea star rejected advances from United in order to continue at the west London club.

Should United manage to land both Alderweireld and Willian in the summer, it will bolster their squad for the next season. A berth in the next season's Champions League will help them attract top quality players in the next transfer window.