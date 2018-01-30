Not only are Hadid sisters well recognised in the industry but also their fans are used to seeing them pose in haute couture and at times, even in their birthday suits. And yet, when the February cover girls Gigi and Bella stripped down for the latest issue of British Vogue, many fans found themselves at a loss of words.

From "uncomfortable" to "creepy", the cover shot of the fashion bible's upcoming issue has attracted a torrent of criticism with most viewers disliking the sisters posing nude.

Introducing the new issue featuring the Hadids on social media, the photo caption described: "As the fashion industry's most in-demand sisters, we're more familiar seeing @gigihadid and @bellahadid apart than together. However, the sisters unite for the March 2018 issue of #NewVogue."

Although artistic, the black and white picture captured by celebrity photographer Steven Meisel, has ended up becoming the subject of a furious debate. It features the sisters — styled by Joe McKenna — decked in nothing as they posed with their legs intertwined and their long locks spread over their frame.

Unsurprisingly, a flurry of comments followed with most fans criticising the image.

"How can I unsee this?" wrote one user. A second chimed in and wrote: "This is so uncomfortable. Is vogue like playboy now?"

"This looks very weird and not only because they're sisters," commented a third user as someone else went on to slam the concept behind the photoshoot. "What is the message behind? To be shocked?" the comment read.

"Who thought this was a good idea? Obviously no one SANE," shared a critic, while another one wrote: "Not appropriate at all."

Added another, "They don't even look like themselves, so much photoshop..."

Asides the super sultry photo together, the supermodel daughter of reality star Yolanda Hadid also got individual Vogue covers where they feature in signature Versace chainmail gowns

"Very honored to be your March cover girl @britishvogue@edward_enninful with my sissy @bellahadid on a second cover, both by our beloved - the one&only #StevenMeisel," shared 22-year-old Gigi alongside her shot.

While 21-year-old Bella added on her account: "All my love to you sweet, sweet @edward_enninful and all at @britishvogue for having my beautiful sissy @gigihadid and I share the March cover showing how similar we really are."