Antoine Griezmann looks to have pledged his allegiance to Ateltico Madrid after the Spanish club's transfer ban imposed by Fifa was upheld following an appeal at the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) on Thursday (1 June).

The France international was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer after he admitted there was a 60% chance that he could join the Old Trafford club during an interview in a French TV show. Griezmann followed it up by saying that he was ready to leave Atletico in order to fulfil his ambitions of winning trophies.

The Spanish capital club made it clear that the French forward has shown no inclination to leave, while also making plans to bolster their own squad by reaching a verbal agreement with Lyon for the services of Alexandre Lacazette. The verdict to uphold the transfer ban from CAS has put paid to their plans to strengthen their squad this summer, and it will also see them hold back on allowing any departures.

The 26-year-old has stated that he is committed to his current employers following the court's decision to uphold the ban, which is likely to signal the end of the transfer saga involving Griezmann and United.

"Ahora más que nunca #Atleti #Todosjuntos" Griezmann wrote on his official Twitter account, which translates to "Now more than ever!"

United have also reportedly cooled their interest in signing the striker following the court's decision with Jose Mourinho turning his attention towards other targets to address the team's lack of goals during the recently concluded campaign. According to the Mirror, the Portuguese manager could make a move for Lacazette to address his team's lack of goals last season.