The Metropolitan Police said they are responding to reports that a vehicle has driven in pedestrians on Seven Sisters Road in North London. Officers are said to be at the scene, along with other emergency services.

Police said there are "a number of casualties" and that one person had been arrested.

London Ambulance Service tweeted out: "We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road. More information will follow when we have it."

"There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene." The Metropolitan Police said.

TFL said that the road was closed over the incident, saying: "A503 Seven Sisters Rd is now closed N/B at Hornsey Rd & S/B at Rock St due to an emergency services incident." and telling people to seek an alternative route.

Police said they were called to the scene just after 00:20am BST, adding "enquiries continue" and that more information would be released as it is confirmed.