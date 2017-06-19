Residents who lost their homes in the Grenfell Tower fire will receive a £5,500 Government down payment beginning Monday (19 June), Downing Street announced on Sunday evening (18 June).

According to the announcement, residents will be given £500 in cash followed by a bank payment for the rest from Monday. The money is part of the £5m fund announced by Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday (16 June).

The money may be increased if necessary, including for funeral costs, The Guardian reported.

No 10 said that continuing payments will be available from the Westway Centre and the post office on Portobello Road, The Daily Mail reported. Residents who do not have bank accounts will be helped.

"As we continue to respond to the needs of the community, our focus is on ensuring that all those affected by this unimaginable tragedy get the right support as quickly as possible," May said.

The Guardian reported the responsibility for the relief effort has been stripped away from Kensington and Chelsea counsel and given to Gold Comand, the emergency services network that manages disasters. The Red Cross, which typically is deployed in war zones, has also been called on to help with disaster relief.

"My government will continue to do absolutely everything possible to help all of those affected through the difficult days, weeks, months and years ahead," May said.

According to the Daily Mail, No 10's announcement comes on the heels of some stress for some of the survivors. Survivors have reportedly "freaked out" after being offered temporary accommodations in high-rise tower blocks.

One survivor refused the offer to say in a hotel because he said his children were afraid to enter a tall building similar to the one they escaped from, Nadia Isla, who lives close to the 24-storey tower told reporters.

"The survivors are not watching the news. They don't want to see their houses burning," Isla said. "They don't want to see it so they don't know that you are doing all this kind stuff."

Isla showed a photograph of a man who lived in the building and was offered a place to stay in a high-rise hotel. "They wanted to put him in a building which is a high-rise building. He freaked out because he doesn't want to put his children in a high-rise building - would you?"

Police have said at least 58 people are either dead or missing, presumed dead, with fears that the final death toll may continue to rise. There will be a minute of silence observed across the UK on Monday at 11am to remember those killed in the fire.