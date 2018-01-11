A number of Premier League clubs have been put on alert after it was revealed that Chelsea were willing to let Charly Musonda leave on loan this month.

The Belgian forward has been limited to just five appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season and notably hit out at the club via Instagram due to a lack of game time.

Having to compete with the likes of Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro for a starting spot, Chelsea were recently said to be in favour of a loan move for Musonda, provided he goes to another English club.

And according to a Telegraph report, the 21-year-old has now sparked interest from the likes of Bournemouth, Watford, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion as a result.

They are all keen to add reinforcements in attack with Musonda being on their respective radars. While Antonio Conte's side have dealt with all four clubs in recent years, the report claims that Musonda will only be allowed to leave to the club that guarantees the most playing time.

It adds that the Belgium Under-21 international was given the green light to spend the rest of the 2017/18 season out on loan following the club's recent signing of Ross Barkley.

Musonda started in Chelsea's 5-1 demolition of Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup back in October as he scored his first goal for the club.

However, his performance did not earn him any Premier League game time following the result as he took to social media to vent his frustration.

"You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what's expected, and often more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should," Musonda wrote on Instagram.

"And what do you get back? Literally nothing,... done. However, with this being said I will continue with same dedication and commitment to this great game."

Musonda signed a new Chelsea deal in December and most recently featured as a substitute in the club's 0-0 draw with Norwich City in the FA Cup third-round.