Singer-turned-actor Rihanna has taken to social media to share the first look image of upcoming gender-reversed reboot Ocean's 11. And if that wasn't enough, the official still isn't the only thing Warner Bros. Pictures has released recently in association with the upcoming crime caper either. After months of leaving fans to speculate what the plot of the movie might be, the studio has finally revealed the titular character's names and teased what they might be getting up to in the film...

The synopsis reads: "In Summer 2018, the tide will turn as Debbie Ocean (Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Cate Blanchett); Nine Ball (Rihanna); Amita (Mindy Kaling); Constance (Awkwafina); Rose (Helena Bonham Carter); Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway); and Tammy (Sarah Paulson)."

Having been spotted on set, Dakota Fanning has also been confirmed to star. Katie Holmes, Olivia Munn and Kim Kardashian West will also appear in the film in some capacity.

While it may had been referred to as an all-female spin-off, Ocean's 8 will, of course, feature some male cast members too. The Hobbit star Richard Armitage is the latest performer linked to the project, following on from talk show host James Corden's back in November 2016. The latter is set to play an insurance investigator.

Additionally, Matt Damon – who played gifted pickpocket Linus Caldwell in the previous trilogy – teased that he would have a small cameo in the movie. Homeland star Damian Lewis will also appear as the villain and Bullock's character's ex-lover.

The Hunger Games' Gary Ross is directing, working from a script that he co-wrote with Dude's Olivia Milch. Steven Soderbergh, who helmed Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen is set to produce alongside George Clooney. Ocean's 8 is currently slated to reach US cinemas on 8 June 2018.

