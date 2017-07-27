OGC Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère says the club plan to sell two players this summer amid Arsenal's links with midfielder Jean-Michel Seri.

According to L'Equipe, Arsenal remain very interested in signing the 25-year-old midfielder this summer. Seri did appear on the brink of joining Roma on a five-year deal in June but the Italian side's refusal to meet his €40m (£35.7m, $46.5m) release clause derailed the move.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with interest in the Ivory Coast international, who has also declared he would jump at the chance to join Barcelona following links with a move to the Nou Camp.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are ready to meet the release clause or attempt to negotiate a lesser fee with Nice. In any case, club president Rivère has confirmed the club will cash in on some members of their squad in the coming weeks.

"There should be three or four more arrivals and two departures," Rivère told L'Equipe, Get French Football report. "We want to finish these as soon as possible but certain cases take more time than others. I think we will manage, because these last ones should be finalised faster than those from last year."

Arsenal have a host of options in midfield already but that could change over the coming weeks.

Both Jack Wilshere and Mohamed Elneny have been linked with moves away from the Emirates, as has Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has just one more year remaining on his contract at the Emirates.

Santi Cazorla is also still on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery last season although the Spaniard is optimistic over his return to the Gunners' first-team fold.

So far this summer, Arsenal have recruited Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac but the club have also been heavily linked with Monaco star Thomas Lemar having bid twice so far for the winger.

However, the Ligue 1 champions have warned the 21-year-old will not be sold this summer.