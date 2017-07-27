Arsenal remain two signings away from being genuine challengers for the Premier League title, according to former goalkeeper David Seaman. Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette have arrived this summer but manager Arsene Wenger is targeting at least one other addition before the window closes on 31 August.

Monaco pair Thomas Lemar and Kylian Mbappe, as well as Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez, have been heavily linked with moves to north London yet – the Gunners' chief targets look set to evade them.

Wenger wanted at least three signings this summer but has watched on as their rivals dramatically improve their squads.

Though failure to qualify for the Champions League last season exposed the shortcomings of the current Arsenal side, it will allow them to make domestic matters a priority this term. However Seaman feels they are still short of a squad capable of challenging for a first league title since 2004.

"Arsenal need more players – more top-class players," he told Goal.com. "They've got Lacazette, which is a good signing, but I still think they need a couple more. Whether they are in the pipeline I don't know.

"I think they need a central midfield player – a holding midfielder – a Patrick Vieira-type midfield player. One with a lot of presence and strength, with the ability to control games like Patrick used to.

"Then maybe a centre-half. Mertesacker is coming back now – I watched him play last weekend, and he looked as good as ever. I don't think he'll ever look as good as he did in the FA Cup final, that was brilliant to watch, but with over 100 caps for Germany, we know he can play."

Seaman left in the summer before Arsenal won their last title in the 2003-04 season, a campaign that saw the club go unbeaten. Despite the failure to finish in the top four they did salvage the campaign by claiming a record 13th FA Cup, and Seaman believes any silverware should be the minimum requirement.

"Winning a trophy is always a successful season," the ex-England international stated. "And being in the top four. For Arsenal to win the league, I feel they're a few players short, looking at other squads. I think they just need a couple. They've been there or there abouts for a long time now but never been in with a really good chance in the last few weeks of the season – so adding a couple of players might change that."