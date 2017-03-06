Oil benchmarks remained broadly flat on Monday (6 March) after an International Energy Agency official and Fitch Ratings separately warned of a fresh oil supply glut.

At 9:26pm GMT, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) front-month futures contract was down 0.26% or 14 cents at $53.19 per barrel, while the Brent contract for delivery in May was up 0.14% or 8 cents at $55.98 per barrel.

The downside drag on oil prices of higher US crude production being cancelled out by the upside risk of Opec and non-Opec production cuts has meant that oil benchmarks have barely budged from the current mid-$50 prices, and have shown little appetite for a climb to $60.

Speaking at CERAWeek in Houston, Texas, USA, Dr Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency said: "We are witnessing the start of a second wave of a US shale oil glut. This second wave is unmistakable. Of course, there is a risk that oil prices could be heading lower."

Meanwhile in a note to its clients, ratings agency Fitch also said the recovery in US drilling activity will drive up shale oil production in the second half of 2017, "offsetting a portion of recent oil price gains."

"US rig counts have nearly doubled from their lows in May 2016, which has contributed to a rebound in crude production stateside to over 9 million barrels per day (bpd). We expect this upswing in production to continue throughout 2017 due to the rise in rig activity, increased capital expenditure budgets, and the roughly two- to four-month lag between spudding shale wells and production," the agency noted.

Fitch's current base case Brent price assumption is for $52.50 per barrel in 2017, while its WTI price assumption is for $50 per barrel. However, the agency's base case does not factor in the effects of "a potential US border adjustment tax" proposed by President Donald Trump.

On a related note, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak told CERAWeek earlier in the session that the Kremlin will achieve a 300,000 bpd production cut by the end of April. However, Novak said Russia will not decide on extending its production cut deal with Opec and 10 other non-Opec producers until the middle of 2017.