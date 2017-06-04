Ariana Grande has returned to the UK for the charity concert One Love Manchester to benefit victims of the terror attack that shook the country on 22 May. The proceeds from the concert will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency fund, set up by the Manchester City Council in association with the British Red Cross aimed at helping those who were killed or injured during the terror attack.

Who are participating?

Apart from Grande, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, Take That, and Niall Horan are set to perform the fund raising concert. Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas are also expected to participate in the show.

When is the concert?

The show will begin at 7pm BST at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground Manchester. The venue is just a few miles away from the Manchester Arena that witnessed the suicide attack. Tickets for the concert have already been sold out. Concert goers who were present at the 22 May concert have been given free tickets to join the event.

Where to watch?

The event is set to become one of the most watched concerts around the world as apart from live viewing, it will also be broadcast in 50 countries across five continents.

BBC One will telecast the event live from 7pm BST. Those who can't watch it on TV can listen to the concert via BBC Radio One, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Manchester. Sara Cox and Ore Oduba will host the show.

"Bringing the nation together, the BBC is proud to be broadcasting what will undoubtedly be a moving tribute to the victims and their loved ones," BBC director general Lord Hall said in a statement.

In the US, ABC and its sister network Freeform are set to telecast the event live at 2pm ET. Click here and here to watch the concert live stream online on the network's official website.

"This Sunday, when Ariana Grande and her friends return to the stage, the world will stand united with families in Manchester and across the United Kingdom. ABC and Freeform look forward to sharing the music community's message of love, hope and resilience," Ben Sherwood, president, Disney ABC Television Group said in a statement.

Below are the networks airing One Love Manchester.

China - Tencent

Brazil - Globosat

France - TF1's TMC channel

Italy - Rai

Sweden - SVT