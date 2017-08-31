Everton have completed the signing of Hajduk Split forward Nikola Vlasic, who has put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal at Goodison Park.

Vlasic, 19, has joined the Toffees in a deal worth around £10m after impressing manager Ronald Koeman and director of football Steve Walsh during Everton's Europa League qualifying tie against Hajduk.

The versatile attacker, who can operate on either flank or behind the striker, has already made his international debut and is seen as one of his country's brightest youngest starlets. Some sections of the Croatian media believe that Everton have landed a bargain by paying £10m for Vlasic, who has previously drawn comparisons with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to play for this big club," he told Everton's official website. "The Premier League is the best league in the world and this is one of the top clubs in England. It is such a big honour for me to be here.

"When I heard that Everton were interested in me, I knew straight away I wanted to come here. Whenever someone called my manager or my father, I told them I only wanted to come to Everton.

"The ambition of the Club is to ultimately play in the Champions League and I want to help achieve that goal. I believe in myself and in this team - I think we can do great things together."

"When there is a manager like Ronald Koeman who wants you, there is no need to talk about it much. I wanted to come here because of the manager, because of the big players, because of the reputation of the Club. It is the opportunity of a lifetime."

Everton moved quick to complete the signing of Vlasic, who will the number 27 shirt, and are poised to welcome another promising youngster to Goodison Park. Fulham midfielder Dennis Adeniran has agreed to move to Merseyside and will join up with David Unsworth's much-lauded Under-23 side, who will also be able to call upon the talents of Belgian forward David Henen.

The 21-year-old was attracting interest from Malaga and Queens Park Rangers but Koeman saw fit to keep the Anderlecht star at Finch Farm due to his ability to perform in a number of attacking positions, according to Belgian outlet DH.

The former Southampton boss is still hoping to bring a central defender and striker for the Everton first-team, but it remains to be seen if the Toffees hierarchy can magic something from the twilight of the window.