Oozing serious oomph, Hollywood's sultry divas arrived at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, on Sunday night (4 March) to celebrate the best talents in showbiz at the 90th annual Academy Awards.

While stars like Allison Janney and Frances McDormand took home the Oscars, some others turned heads with their stunning red carpet looks.

From shimmering metallic gowns to classic red and white (and Nicole Kidman's out of the blue look), the stars didn't disappoint.

Unlike other award shows where black dominated the red carpet as a sign of solidarity, the 2018 Oscars was pretty much a glitzy affair with actresses flaunting their glamorous best.

For instance, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot shimmied her way to the top of our fashion list in her slinky Givenchy gown.

Giving close competition to Gadot in the shiny department was Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence. Never the one to miss the mark, the 27-year-old turned up in a sequined Dior couture featuring a sweetheart neckline and varied metallic patterns.

Another actress to rock a glittering gown was Sandra Bullock, in her custom-made halter-neck gown that was complete with sleek hair-do and a box clutch.

There was plenty of red too on the Oscars red carpet but none as ravishing as Janney, who later in the night picked up a Best Supporting Actress trophy for her role in I, Tonya. Stunning as always, the 58-year-old dared to bare in a plunging floor-length Reem Acra dress, whose dramatic sleeves made a train of their own.

The Oscars, however, remain incomplete without a risqué red carpet display; and this year making up for the bold choices was Empire actress Taraji P Henson. Decked in a see-through black dress, Hensen with her brazen thigh-high slit fired up Angeline Jolie comparisons, as soon as she hit the star-studded red carpet.

Wondering what your other favourites wore? Click through the pictures for every top fashion moment from the 2018 Oscars: