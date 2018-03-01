Boney Kapoor, the husband of Bolywood actress Sridevi who passed away in Dubai on Saturday (24 February) at the age of 54, has opened up about losing the love of his life.

"Losing a friend, wife and mother of two young daughters is a loss inexplicable in words," the 62-year-old film producer began in a candid post shared via Twitter.

He continued: "I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family we have tried to face this unbearable loss."

Kapoor, who shares two daughters with the late actress, is also father to popular actor Arjun Kapoor and daughter Anshula from a previous marriage to Mona.

Kapoor added: "To the world she was their Chandni... the actor par excellence... their Sridevi... but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls... my partner. To our daughters, she was their everything... their life. She was the axis around which our family ran."

Read the full post by Sridevi's husband below:

Although initially it was reported that the actress died due to cardiac arrest, a forensic report later put the cause of death as "accidental drowning".

Social media and news channels have been abuzz with speculation regarding the death, prompting several media professionals themselves to call out the coverage as "tasteless" and "tawdry".

"Above all, it is so unfair to the two young daughters of Sridevi, whose loss has been compounded by the furious scrutiny of their (fiercely private) mother's life," Indian journalist Barkha Dutt said in her Washington Post column.

The Kapoor family has also issued a statement seeking privacy in their moment of grief.