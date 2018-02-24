Bollywood actress Sridevi has died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday night. She was 54.

She was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi at the time of death her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed.

The family were in UAE to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah, when the actress was reportedly taken ill.

Confirming reports of his sister-in-law's death, Sanjay Kapoor told The Indian Express: "Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don't know more details yet."

Dubbed the first female superstar of Indian cinema Sridevi, whose full name is Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, began her career as a child artiste working in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Much-loved for her acting prowess she charmed audiences with her innocence and her dancing skills, starring in romantic films in the 90s such as Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India and Nagina alongside India's leading male stars of the era.

After marrying her Mr India director Boney Kapoor, she took a break from films to focus on raising their daughters. However, in 2012 she made a return to the big screen as the central protagonist in Gauri Shinde's acclaimed film English Vinglish. She last starred in the dark drama MOM in 2017.

In 2013, the government of India awarded Sridevi the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in recognition of her lustrous career in cinema. Her daughter Jhanvi is set to make her Bollywood debut this year.

The shocking news of her sudden death has prompted an outpouring on social media from her industry peers, friends and fans.

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra tweeted: "I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP"

Kick actress Jacqueline Fernandez hailed Sridevi as "an absolute icon" while former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen said she "could not stop crying" since hearing the tragic news.

Sridevi leaves her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi.