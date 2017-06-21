Proud new parents Beyonce and Jay Z may have their hands full with newborn twins right now but some advice from P Diddy might help.

The 35-year-old songstress and her rapper husband are said to have welcomed their new bundles of joy earlier in June but are yet to make an official announcement. Various reports claim Beyonce gave birth to a boy and a girl providing a brother and sister for the couple's eldest child, daughter Blue Ivy.

P Diddy, real name Sean Combs, knows exactly what it is like to have double the trouble as the hip hop mogul is father to 10-year-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

Offering some encouraging words to his friends, Diddy told Billboard: "Get ready for two times the love. That's it. You know, a lot of people speak about the problems that's gonna come with kids or having that level of pressure, but your kids love you. Nobody loves you like your kids. So just get ready for a lot of love."

Diddy, 47, has six children in total and is also a father to Quincy, 26, Justin, 23, Christian, 19, and Chance, 10, all from previous relationships with Kim Porter, Misa Hylton-Brim and Sarah Chapman.

Although Beyonce and Jay Z, 47, are yet to announce their new arrivals, the Formation hitmaker's father Mathew Knowles appeared to confirm the news on 18 June, tweeting: "They're here!

#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday," alongside a congratulatory card that was signed, "love Grandad".

It is believed Queen Bey gave birth at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. TMZ reports that the singer is still in the hospital as the twins were premature and are receiving treatment for jaundice, a common condition with babies. The newborns were reportedly placed "under the lights" but it was described as a "minor issue".

Jay Z is expected to release his new studio album, 4:44, on 30 June but Page Six claims the rapper has decided to push back his tour due to the arrival of the twins.