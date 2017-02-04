Drug packaging featuring Donald Trump's face has been recovered during a heroin bust in Florida.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office discovered 5,500 packages of heroin in wax envelopes during the raid – some of which had pictures of the president on them - in what Florida's attorney general called 'a big mistake'.

"All I want to say to this drug dealer is, 'Big mistake by putting the president's picture on this,'" Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi told The Tampa Bay Times.

"Because he is going to be our most fierce advocate in taking this junk off of our streets. Can you believe this? Big mistake."

The largest drug bust in the county's history was carried out on 27 January, in a raid that also saw packets of heroin featuring the face of Mexican druglord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman.

Following the raid, police arrested Kelvin Scott Johnson, 46, of Spring Hill in connection with the crime.

The raid was part of an ongoing operation to rid the area of drugs, with Sheriff Al Nienhuis explaining the amount of drugs seized had potentially prevented 55 more people from becoming addicted to the drug, if just 1% of the heroin seized was bought by new users.

He told the paper: "It is the one area in law enforcement where we can be a little bit proactive and take this stuff off the street rather than responding to a death or an overdose or a burglary. We can hopefully prevent some of that stuff by working hard to get this stuff off the street."