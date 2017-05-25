Paco Alcacer is the latest Barcelona player to confirm he will stay at the Nou Camp next season. The former Valencia striker has failed to make the impact expected during his debut season under Luis Enrique - but he has no "regrets" about his decision to join the club.

The 23-year-old striker garnered a reputation as a promising striker during his time at Valencia, holding down a regular playing spot in Vicente Del Bosque's national team alongside the likes of Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Chelsea's Diego Costa.

As a result Barcelona bought him from Mestalla last summer in a deal worth €30m (£26m, $33.6m) - plus a further €2m in add-ons - in order to serve as a back-up for the MSN trident of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

However, his future at the Nou Camp has come under scrutiny after only netting seven goals in 27 appearances.

The next Barcelona manager is expected to make a big clear out in the coming summer transfer window. This follows the disappointing campaign under Luis Enrique, with the Catalans having lost the La Liga title to Real Madrid and also them being knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter finals.

Arda Turan or Jeremy Mathieu have been some of the players also tipped to be shown the exit door by Barcelona in the summer - but Alcacer is convinced that he won't be among them.

Asked by Catalunya Radio whether he plans to continue at Barcelona next season, Alcacer replied: "Yes. The decision is very clear."

"I do not regret having made the decision [to join Barcelona]. I do not care about the good or bad things that have been said about me but about what my teammates, the boss and the board say. People judge us by our game but what is important is the opinion of those who see me working day by day.

"When you arrive to a new team you need a time to adapt to the style and the new teammates. When you gain confidence, you are more comfortable and things go better. Luis Enrique always supported me even in the first games when I struggled to score."

The statement from Alcacer comes a few days after another under-scrutiny player, Lucas Digne, also claimed that he will continue at Barcelona next season.

Alcacer, meanwhile, may have a new opportunity to prove the doubters wrong in the Copa del Rey final against Alaves on Saturday (27 May). The former Valencia number nine is expected to start alongside Neymar and Messi as Luis Suarez will miss the game due to suspension.