Gareth Bale and Dani Carvajal stepped up their respective injury recoveries ahead of the Champions League final clash with Juventus by completing Thursday's (25 May) training session alongside the rest of their Real Madrid teammates. The news comes as a major boost for Zinedine Zidane, who could have a fully-fit squad to choose from when Los Blancos visit the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff next weekend.

"The team have continued preparations for the Champions League final, which will be played on Saturday 3rd June, against Juventus (8:45pm CEST)," Real Madrid said on their official website. "Zidane called on the entire squad for the second training session of the week. Bale and Carvajal joined the group, along with Cristiano Ronaldo."

Bale, 27, has been out of action for a month after suffering a calf injury during the 3-2 defeat to Barcelona on 23 April.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star has been hampered by several different fitness problems since the beginning of the campaign and was even forced to undergo an operation in November due to a serious ankle injury.

Bale returned to action in February but has since struggled to recover his best form due to various muscle issues.

He returned against Barcelona after several weeks on the sidelines but was forced off after only 39 minutes after suffering a recurrence of the injury.

The Welshman consequently could not help Real edge out Barcelona in the race for the La Liga title during the final weeks of the season, but it looks as if he could be back to face Juventus.

Carvajal also looks to be in contention for the trip to Cardiff after the right-back trained with the rest of his teammates nine days before the final. The Spain international is yet to play a game since picking up a hamstring injury during the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid on 2 May.

The two players now have nine days to prove their fitness to Zidane as they hope to earn back their starting roles in Real Madrid's line-up to face Juventus. Carvajal will surely make the starting XI if fit, but many in Spain are demanding that Zidane keep Isco ahead of Bale even if the Welshman is completely recovered from his injury.