Paddy McGuinness and Nicole Appleton have unfollowed each other on social media after enjoying an alcohol-fuelled night out in London on Friday (9 February) – while the host's wife remained at home.

The flirtation between the two celebrities appears to have come to a standstill after it was revealed that the former All Saints singer liked 178 of McGuinness' Instagram pictures in 10 months.

Under the username ruby1kid, Appleton has double tapped on many of the married Take Me Out host's pictures. She has liked several snaps of McGuinness with his shirt off and others of him in a suit.

Appleton, 43, who was previously married to Liam Gallagher for six years, had also enjoyed some suggestive exchanges over Twitter too. But after their outing in Soho came to light where they were spotted walking arm-in-arm, the pair have now unfollowed each other on Instagram, while McGuiness has also unfollowed Appleton on Twitter.

Shortly after the pictures were obtained and published by The Sun, Christine McGuinness – who shares three children with the TV star – posted cryptic tweets that suggested the Greggs' spokesman is in the doghouse.

"When you realise you deserve so much more.. that's not a bad thing," she tweeted to her 16,600 followers.

The former Miss Liverpool, who was back in Cheshire and has been married to McGuinness since 2011, also shared a quote on Instagram attributed to Marilyn Monroe.

It read: "I believe everything happens for a reason. People change so you can learn to let go, things go wrong so that you can appreciate them when they're right. You believe lies so that you will eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together."

Concerned fans have taken to social media in their droves to comment on the situation, with one person writing on McGuiness' latest Instagram picture: "Not just letting your wife down but your kids if the media frenzy is true."

While someone else said: "I just hope it's not true..... "

Others have rallied around Christine in her time of need, with one person telling her: "My heart is with you. Stay strong. You dont NEED a man. you are a stong woman. You can do this. Look at mrs meeks x ♥️♥️♥️."

As another commented: "Sending you big hugs and tones of love. Your one amazing lady and Mummy to your beautiful children take care ."

Appleton has been liking pictures of McGuinness since around April 2017, boosting 45 of the host's pictures in November alone.