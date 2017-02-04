PayPal, one of the most used online payment systems in the world is facing a widespread phishing scam targeting its users to steal their login credentials. Phishing is a notorious fraudulent practice of sending emails disguised to be from reputable companies/organisations in order to induce individuals to reveal sensitive credentials.

Hackers have been sending fake emails making users believe that their PayPal account has been limited due to "some unusual activity" which can be resolved only by contacting PayPal by clicking on the link embedded in the email. Upon clicking on the link a login tab appears where users need to fill their PayPal email and passwords. These passwords are then skimmed by hackers who can use it later for online frauds.

How to avoid being a victim?

If you have a PayPal account and yet don't know how a phishing e-mail looks or how this particular fraudulent e-mail looks, here are few precautions to follow to avoid the scam: