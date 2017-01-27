A man in his 70s has been arrested in connection with an investigation into historical child abuse allegations in football.

The man was arrested at a house in Cambridge on suspicion of indecency with children and indecent assault. He is currently in custody for questioning.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are working closely with partners, including the Football Association, the local children's safeguarding boards for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Cambridge and Peterborough United the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group and Cambridgeshire county and Peterborough city council."

National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) revealed there could be as many as 184 potential suspects involving at least 248 clubs across all tiers of football in the UK, including the Premier League during the investigation into abuse within football.

Working with the NSPCC, detectives also said there could be as more than 520 potential victims.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey, NPCC lead for child protection, said: "Allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse are complex, and often require specialist skills and knowledge, and can take time to progress. However, all allegations and information received by police forces across the country are being acted upon."