The people of Manchester have rallied to help each other in the wake of the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert that killed 19 people and left 59 injured.

The hashtag #roomformanchester was trending as people offered assistance, transport and accommodation to those who had been left stranded or left dealing with the trauma of the tragedy following the blast at the Manchester Arena around 10.30pm on Tuesday (22 May).

Thousands of people were left stuck in the city centre after the Victoria train station was closed in the wake of the incident.

So taxi drivers offered free rides home while locals offered rides and spare bedrooms to help.

The city's Holiday Inn offered rooms to people and many offered rooms or even floor space as well as tea and sympathy to those reeling from the explosion.

Manchester City councillor Bev Craig tweeted that the offers showed how generous people were.

#RoomForManchester is trending and people are offering lifts and rooms for the night for those in need ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ŒðŸ½ — Police Community (@PolComForum) May 22, 2017

Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature for those in Manchester. Greater Manchester police has set up a hotline for those concerned about relatives or friends who might have been caught up in the explosion.

Meanwhile, NHS staff who were attending a conference in the city have offered their support to local hospitals. North West Ambulance NHS Trust sent 60 ambulances to the scene of the suspected terror attack.