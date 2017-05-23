Celebrities are taking to Twitter to express their condolences and concern following a blast at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday (22 May) night. The pop star was reported to be "okay" after the concert venue was evacuated by police.

Grande's representative told NBC Nightly News that the singer "is OK. We are further investigating what happened". The Side To Side singer's entourage was also safe, the main support act Bia confirmed.

Hours after the explosion, the 23-year-old pop star has yet to release a statement about the blast or her fans. However, TMZ reported the singer was "in hysterics" after learning of the deaths and injuries of her fans. Grande's next concert, scheduled for Thursday (25 May) in London's O2, is "up in the air," TMZ noted.

Footage shared on Twitter shows frightened concert goers scrambling to leave Manchester Arena as panic ensued. Police confirmed that at least 19 people were killed and dozens more were injured.

Authorities in Manchester said the blast is "being treated as a terrorist incident" until police know otherwise. No terrorist organisation has taken responsibility for the attack yet.

Celebrities from both sides of the pond have taken to Twitter to share their support for those affected. Grande has yet to tweet or speak about the attack publicly.

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande ðŸ™ðŸ¾ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

There are almost no words for how disturbing this is. I pray for the numerous victims, the survivors, and for the families involved. #ariana — Jake T. Austin (@JakeTAustin) May 22, 2017

Not trying to #ThoughtsAndPrayers up a self serving tweet. But that #Manchester explosion man...man. The hell is goin on in this world. — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) May 22, 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTERâ€¦HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

Stunned by the news coming in from the UKâ€¦ my thoughts are with the fans and families at Arianaâ€™s Manchester show. Awful — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 22, 2017

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

This tragedy in Manchester is horrific. — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) May 23, 2017