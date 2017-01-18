The 43rd People's Choice Awards will be held on Wednesday 18 January 2017 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Hosted by Community star Joel McHale, the glittery evening will honour the best in films, television and music but instead of a jury, the award for the event will be decided by popular votes.
Where to watch:
The glitzy evening will go live on CBS network from 9 pm ET. Click here to watch the award show live online on the network's official network. You can also follow the events official Facebook and Twitter for live updates about the event.
This year the ceremony has an elite guest list including Academy winning actor Tom Hanks, Iron Man Robert Downey Jr., singing sensation Jennifer Lopez, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, Matt LeBlanc, Kristen Bell, Bill Paxton, John Stamos, Wilder Valderrama, Kerry Washington, Tyler Perry and Adam Rodriguez.
The highlight of the evening will be the first performance by Fifth Harmony post Camilla Cabello's exit from the girls' band.
The group is nominated for Favorite Group again. The band won the People's choice award in the same category last year but the chances of their will appears slim post Cabello's exit.
The performance by the now-quartet of ladies Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei will also offer a glimpse on how they have reorganised their singing synchronization, choreography and on-stage costumes.
Below is the list of the nominees:
MOVIES
Favourite movie
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Finding Dory
Suicide Squad
Zootopia
Favourite movie actor
Kevin Hart
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Reynolds
Tom Hanks
Will Smith
Favourite movie actress
Anna Kendrick
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Melissa McCarthy
Scarlett Johansson
Favourite actionmovie
Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Suicide Squad
X-Men: Apocalypse
Favourite action movie actor
Chris Evans
Liam Hemsworth
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Reynolds
Will Smith
Favourite action movie actress
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Scarlett Johansson
Shailene Woodley
Zoe Saldana
Favourite dramatic movie
Deepwater Horizon
Me Before You
Miracles From Heaven
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Sully
Favourite dramatic movie actor
Ben Affleck
Chris Pine
George Clooney
Mark Wahlberg
Tom Hanks
Favourite dramatic movie actress
Amy Adams
Blake Lively
Emily Blunt
Julia Roberts
Meryl Streep
Favourite family movie
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Finding Dory
The Jungle Book
The Secret Life of Pets
Zootopia
Favourite thriller movie
The Conjuring 2
The Girl on the Train
Nerve
The Purge: Election Year
The Shallows
Favourite movie icon
Denzel Washington
Johnny Depp
Samuel L. Jackson
Tom Cruise
Tom Hanks
TV
Favourite TV show
The Big Bang Theory
Grey's Anatomy
Outlander
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Favourite network TV comedy
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
New Girl
Favourite network TV drama
Chicago Fire
Empire
Grey's Anatomy
How to Get Away with Murder
Quantico
Favourite dramatic TV actor
Jesse Williams
Justin Chambers
Scott Foley
Taylor Kinney
Terrence Howard
Favourite dramatic TV actress
Ellen Pompeo
Kerry Washington
Priyanka Chopra
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
Favourite cable TV comedy
Atlanta
Baby Daddy
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Younger
Favourite cable TV drama
The Americans
Bates Motel
Mr. Robot
Pretty Little Liars
Queen Sugar
Favourite cable TV actor
Adam Devine
Freddie Highmore
Kevin Hart
Rami Malek
Zach Galifianakis
Favourite cable TV actress
Ashley Benson
Hilary Duff
Keri Russell
Lucy Hale
Vera Farmiga
Click here to check the full list of nominees.