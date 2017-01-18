The 43rd People's Choice Awards will be held on Wednesday 18 January 2017 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Hosted by Community star Joel McHale, the glittery evening will honour the best in films, television and music but instead of a jury, the award for the event will be decided by popular votes.

Where to watch:

The glitzy evening will go live on CBS network from 9 pm ET. Click here to watch the award show live online on the network's official network. You can also follow the events official Facebook and Twitter for live updates about the event.

This year the ceremony has an elite guest list including Academy winning actor Tom Hanks, Iron Man Robert Downey Jr., singing sensation Jennifer Lopez, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, Matt LeBlanc, Kristen Bell, Bill Paxton, John Stamos, Wilder Valderrama, Kerry Washington, Tyler Perry and Adam Rodriguez.

The highlight of the evening will be the first performance by Fifth Harmony post Camilla Cabello's exit from the girls' band.

The group is nominated for Favorite Group again. The band won the People's choice award in the same category last year but the chances of their will appears slim post Cabello's exit.

The performance by the now-quartet of ladies Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei will also offer a glimpse on how they have reorganised their singing synchronization, choreography and on-stage costumes.

Below is the list of the nominees:

MOVIES

Favourite movie

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Finding Dory

Suicide Squad

Zootopia

Favourite movie actor

Kevin Hart

Robert Downey Jr.

Ryan Reynolds

Tom Hanks

Will Smith

Favourite movie actress

Anna Kendrick

Jennifer Lawrence

Margot Robbie

Melissa McCarthy

Scarlett Johansson

Favourite actionmovie

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Suicide Squad

X-Men: Apocalypse

Favourite action movie actor

Chris Evans

Liam Hemsworth

Robert Downey Jr.

Ryan Reynolds

Will Smith

Favourite action movie actress

Jennifer Lawrence

Margot Robbie

Scarlett Johansson

Shailene Woodley

Zoe Saldana

Favourite dramatic movie

Deepwater Horizon

Me Before You

Miracles From Heaven

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Sully

Favourite dramatic movie actor

Ben Affleck

Chris Pine

George Clooney

Mark Wahlberg

Tom Hanks

Favourite dramatic movie actress

Amy Adams

Blake Lively

Emily Blunt

Julia Roberts

Meryl Streep

Favourite family movie

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Finding Dory

The Jungle Book

The Secret Life of Pets

Zootopia

Favourite thriller movie

The Conjuring 2

The Girl on the Train

Nerve

The Purge: Election Year

The Shallows

Favourite movie icon

Denzel Washington

Johnny Depp

Samuel L. Jackson

Tom Cruise

Tom Hanks

TV

Favourite TV show

The Big Bang Theory

Grey's Anatomy

Outlander

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Favourite network TV comedy

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

New Girl

Favourite network TV drama

Chicago Fire

Empire

Grey's Anatomy

How to Get Away with Murder

Quantico

Favourite dramatic TV actor

Jesse Williams

Justin Chambers

Scott Foley

Taylor Kinney

Terrence Howard

Favourite dramatic TV actress

Ellen Pompeo

Kerry Washington

Priyanka Chopra

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

Favourite cable TV comedy

Atlanta

Baby Daddy

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Younger

Favourite cable TV drama

The Americans

Bates Motel

Mr. Robot

Pretty Little Liars

Queen Sugar

Favourite cable TV actor

Adam Devine

Freddie Highmore

Kevin Hart

Rami Malek

Zach Galifianakis

Favourite cable TV actress

Ashley Benson

Hilary Duff

Keri Russell

Lucy Hale

Vera Farmiga

