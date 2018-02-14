Emily Macdonagh may have a clean cut image, but her husband Peter Andre revealed her mischievous side by sharing the Valentine's Day card she sent him.

The 28-year-old GP wrote a hilarious message to her husband of three years which read: "Peter. Your massive heart is one reason I love you. Your massive willy is another."

The mother-of-three even drew a naughty doodle underneath her funny words as the card was place next to a big bunch of red roses.

The post comes after Andre's private parts were slammed by two of his former flames – ex-wife Katie Price and former fling Rebekah Vardy.

While Price famously branded his genitalia an "acorn" when they met in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, Vardy referred to it as being a "chipolata" when she was questioned about their past romance. She also dubbed him "the worst lover ever."

An insider told new! magazine previously: "He will be so mortified that Becky's comments about him have hit headlines again.

"Not only is it utterly humiliating for him to have his manhood discussed in such a crude way, but it also makes him look like a real ladies' man, which is his worst nightmare. No man would ever want anyone to say they are terrible in bed. It's the stuff of nightmares!"

Andre appeared to be very excited about Valentine's Day, also sharing a snap of the gifts he bought Macdonagh, who doesn't have Instagram.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker bought his wife a black handbag and boots from Zara with a huge bouquet of roses. He captioned the shot: "The beauty of Emily not having social media is that I can show you guys some of what I got her for V day and she'll never know.

Well she will tomorrow ."

Fans were delighted with his thoughtful presents, with one person telling him: "So lovely , a very lucky lady , have the best Valentine's ever pete and Emily ❤."

While someone else commented: "You're such a darling! Hope you're well Pete. Xx."

A third added: "Elegant and sweet like her Happy V day you both :)."