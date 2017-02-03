Phil Jones is Manchester United's only first-team injury absentee ahead of their visit to Premier League champions Leicester City.

After recovering from a knee injury in November, Jones has become a key figure under Jose Mourinho, forming an effective partnership at the heart of defence alongside Marcos Rojo during Eric Bailly's absence from the first-team.

The 25-year-old however was forced off during Wednesday's goalless draw with Hull City at Old Trafford, replaced by Chris Smalling after 55 minutes. After the match, Jones revealed he had suffered a bruised foot and expected to be fit to return in "a couple of days."

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday's visit to the King Power Stadium, Mourinho told reporters: "Only Phil Jones is not in the condition to play."

His absence could prompt Bailly's return to the starting XI. The 22-year-old returned from international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations following Ivory Coast's elimination having missed eight games for his club in the opening month of 2017.

Luke Shaw will also hope to be involved. The 21-year-old started his first-game for the club since November in United's FA Cup fourth round victory over Wigan Athletic but was left out of the squad on Wednesday against Hull, with Daley Blind coming in at left-back.

United have also today recalled 20-year-old goalkeeper Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Grimsby Town. The League Two side revealed in a press release on Friday United had opted to bring their goalkeeper back due to "due to an injury to one of their first-team goalkeepers."

United have since revealed third-choice goalkeeper Joel Pereira, who recently returned from an impressive loan spell at Belenenses, has suffered an unspecified injury, prompting their decision to bring Henderson back despite only renewing his loan stay at Grimsby until the end of the season two weeks ago.