Phil Neville has been appointed as the head coach of the England women's national team and has been handed a three-year contract which will see him continue till at least the 2021 UEFA Women's Championship campaign.

Neville is a UEFA Pro Licence holder and was previously first-team coach at Manchester United under David Moyes and Valencia under his brother Gary Neville. The former United and Everton man will be looking to use his experience to take the Lionesses up a notch after commendable performances in the World Cup and the European Championships in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

He will be taking over from Mark Sampson, who was sacked in September following allegations pointing to racism and other activities that are deemed dishonourable. Since his sacking, the squad has been under the caretaker charge of Mo Marley, another pro-license holder, but she decided that she wasn't in it for the long-term and will return to her previous post leading England's development teams.

"I am honoured to be given the chance to lead England," Neville told the FA Website. "With the new coaching team we are putting in place, we can help the players build on their great progress in recent years. This squad is on the verge of something special and I believe I can lead them to the next level.

"I can't wait to get out on the training pitch and down to work with an elite group of players at the top of their game. I am also passionate about working within the wider set-up at St. George's Park, with influential people such as Mo Marley and Casey Stoney, and with the support of Baroness Sue Campbell and the wider women's game.

"There is a commitment to excellence that has paid dividends in recent years and I know we can continue the great growth of women's football inspired by the Lionesses. There is no greater honour than representing your country and it will be a privilege to do it again."