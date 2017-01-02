Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and defender Joel Matip are not fit to face Sunderland on 2 January. The Reds make a trip to the Stadium of Light and will face the Black Cats just two days after their 1-0 win over Manchester City.

The Brazil international last featured in the Merseyside club's 2-0 win over Sunderland at Anfield on 26 November. He picked up an ankle injury and was forced to leave the field on a stretcher.

Matip is also struggling with an ankle injury and he has not been available for selection since Liverpool's 2-2 draw to West Ham United. The former Borussia Dortmund manager has ruled out the duo facing Sunderland.

When asked whether Coutinho or Matip could face Sunderland, Klopp said: "I don't believe in miracles. Nobody told me they can do what you have to do when you want to play a football game in two days. No chance."

Georginio Wijnaldum's first half header helped the Reds beat Pep Guardiola's side at Anfield to end 2016 on a high. The same clash also saw skipper Jordan Henderson being withdrawn in the 64th minute due to a heel issue.

Klopp confirmed after the match that the England international's injury is not on the same heel, which forced him to sit out for three months in late 2015. According to the Liverpool Echo, Henderson is unlikely to recover from injury to face Sunderland on Monday.

The German manager remains confident that his side will deliver against Sunderland, but admitted that it will not be an easy task for Liverpool.

"Yes. of course [we will try to deliver against Sunderland]. Everything is different," the Liverpool manager explained, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"I will wake up tomorrow morning, nobody has to be sorry for this or sad about this, I will watch Burnley against Sunderland and the other games I saw already.

"Then we will hopefully see some weaknesses, we will make a line-up, then the medical department gives me the opportunity to, if I have no choice then the players who are fit will play. No excuses for nobody. That's how everybody obviously wants it and we have to deliver. We will deliver."