Georginio Wijnaldum has urged Liverpool to sign Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes in the January transfer window as he believes the fellow Dutchman has the quality to help the Reds challenge for the Premier League title. The Reds are currently six points behind leaders Chelsea and are looking to invest in January to strengthen their squad and make a proper challenge for the title.

The Liverpool Echo had reported that Klopp was looking to sign the £25m ($31m)-rated winger to bolster his forward line. The Russian club claim they are yet to receive an approach for the 24-year-old who joined the team from FC Twente in 2014.

Klopp's men recently beat Manchester City in the last fixture before the turn of the year and have opened up a four-point gap with Pep Guardiola's men, taking themselves to second in the process. They were without Philippe Coutinho and Joel Matip for the game, with the Brazilian also set to miss their game against Sunderland with an ankle injury.

Liverpool will bid goodbye to Senegal international Sadio Mane, who will travel to represent his national team in the African Cup of Nations. He will be unavailable for at least a month and Klopp is looking to make up for the loss by adding a few more players to the mix in the winter transfer window.

"I think Quincy knows how great Liverpool is, I knew it before I came here," Wijnaldum said, as quoted by Goal. "Of course I want him to come to Liverpool because I know he is a good player and also a good person who can help the team.

"I do not know if everything is true about what they say as I do not speak with him about that. It is something for the manager and the scouts, not for me. I just read it in the papers or on the internet."

The Reds take on Sunderland in their last round of fixtures in the festive period, having secured a win in each of their last four games, keeping them in touching distance of the leaders. They have also entered the semi-finals of the EFL Cup and will take on Southampton for a double header later this month.