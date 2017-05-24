The Queen and Prince Philip led worshippers at St Paul's Cathedral in a special service of dedication and thanks for the Order of the British Empire, ahead of its centenary. The Order was established by the Queen's grandfather George V in 1917 to reward outstanding contributions to the First World War effort. Among those in attendance at the service were nearly 2,000 holders of awards, including Knights and Dames, as well as recipients of OBEs, MBEs, CBEs, etc.