It looks as though Prince Harry was not worth 'grafting' for in Camilla Thurlow's eyes, with the Scottish Love Island star being the one to call time on their ephemeral 2014 romance.

Camilla, 28, allegedly broke it off with the redheaded prince, 32, before things got too serious, with Now magazine claiming that a source told them she was hurt from being cheated on in the past.

The bomb disposal expert found it unable to trust men again, let alone trust a playboy prince who had just split with the stunning Cressida Bonas, with the source adding: "It was Camilla's reservations that stopped their romance from going anywhere."

Rumours of a fling between the pair circulated a few years ago and the pair were allegedly spotted kissing in a nightclub – but Camilla hasn't used her royal romance to get ahead in life.

When asked on Love Island if there was any truth in the Harry fling, she said: "A lady never tells."

Camilla – who told Love Island producers that her claim to fame was "playing lacrosse for Scotland in the junior world championships" – has had a rough ride in the luxury Spanish villa.

She got off to a rocky start with Jonny Mitchell before he left her for Tyla Carr, and wasn't quite feeling it with Professor Green lookalike Craig Lawson before finally meeting the man of her dreams in Calvin Klein model Jamie Jewitt.

The formerly shy islander revealed to Montana Brown this week that she and Jamie had sex under the covers, claiming that he had "put it in".

Camilla's ex Jonny Mitchell was utterly shocked by the revelation, saying: "The world's gone crazy" as viewers took to Twitter to share their surprise.

One tweeted: "So shy and cute @CamillaThurlow had some dick sand so much for no sex on the show love it tho they so good for each other @LoveIsland".

Love Island continues tonight (18 July) at 9pm on ITV2.