Eintracht Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac criticised the behaviour of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the striker's move to Arsenal takes shape.

When rumours started to emerge about Alexis Sanchez's eventual transfer to Manchester United, it was reported that the Gunners would look to Aubameyang as a replacement for the Chilean forward.

At around the same time, the 28-year-old landed himself in trouble after missing a crucial team meeting on 13 January that resulted in his omission from Dortmund's squad ahead of the club's match against Wolfsburg, which ended in a 0-0 draw the next day.

Aubameyang, who has had disciplinary issues in the past as well, did not travel with the squad for the club's 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin on Friday, 19 January, either as latest reports state that discussions about the move to the Emirates Stadium are being held.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger had previously made an initial offer of £44m ($61.7m) for Aubameyang, but is now willing to pay £50.9m ($71.5m) and include Olivier Giroud as part of the deal.

The Bundesliga side had also found themselves in a similar position earlier when Ousmane Dembele left the club last summer after going on strike to force a big-money move to Barcelona.

Kovac, previously a Bayern Munich player, sympathises with Dortmund's plight as he spoke about how things have changed in the modern game for players who now hold all the power against their clubs.

"It's unreal that clubs and coaches are now at the mercy of the professionals," Kovac told Kicker via FourFourTwo. "You can't approve of something like that. Where does that end? In anarchy.

"Everyone can do what he wants, players will come to training when and how they want. In my day, it was not like this. A five-year contract [now] counts as little as a half-year contract. That is very questionable."

Meanwhile, Die Borussen are keen to bring in a replacement before sanctioning Aubameyang's departure, although a deal with Arsenal that includes Giroud would work as the French forward is said to be their first choice.