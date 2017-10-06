Long before he became embroiled in a legal battle with Kesha, Pink says Dr. Luke got on her bad side. The So What singer, who worked with the producer – real name Lukasz Gottwald – on her 2006 album I'm Not Dead, has slammed him in a new interview claiming "he's not a good person.

Speaking to the New York Times, the mother-of-two says that although she isn't privy to the details of the allegations Kesha made about her former mentor, she believed the resulting fallout was "bad karma".

"I don't know what happened. But I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he's not a good person," she said. "I have told him that to his face and I do not work with him."

She added that he "doesn't do good business, he's not a kind person, he doesn't do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don't really feel that bad for him."

Pink joins a growing list of musicians who have spoken out against Dr Luke, who Kesha accused of sexually assaulting her and trying to sabotage her career.

In September, Kelly Clarkson revealed that she sacrificed millions in royalty payments to disassociate herself from the producer. The pair worked on the international 2009 chart-topper My Life Would Suck Without You, and although she re-wrote several lyrics, she refused to accept a credit.

She told radio station Z100: "I was making a point to the people working with me, going: 'This is how much I didn't want to do this. I don't care about the money.'"

In February, Kesha lost a bid to end her contract with the music producer after Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Shirley Werner Kornreich refused to let her walk away from a six-album deal with Sony.

Dr Luke, who has also worked with the likes of Britney Spears and Katy Perry, has always maintained his innocence, describing the allegations as "defamatory" and claiming they have been contrived in an attempt to obtain a new recording contract.

In the wake of his lawsuit with Kesha, Sony Music appeared to sever ties with the producer and it was announced that he is no longer CEO of Kemosabe Records, the imprint he set up under Sony in 2011. Court documents filed on 21 April state that Kemosabe Records is "wholly-owned by Sony Music Entertainment. Lukasz Gottwald is no longer the CEO ... and does not have authority to act on its behalf".