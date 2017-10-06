Sam Smith has announced a new album. It's called The Thrill Of It All. The album will be released on 3 November and the cover is a black and white photo of Sam Smith's face. It will probably be about as exciting as this opening paragraph.

The Thrill Of It All is Smith's second album, following 2014's In The Lonely Hour, which reached number one in the UK and around the world and went on to receive Grammy and Brit Award nominations.

The 25-year-old's success also led to him co-writing and singing the theme for 24th James Bond film Spectre in 2015, for which he won a Golden Globe and Oscar despite nobody being able to remember how the song goes.

"My beautiful fans, I am so so excited to finally share this news," Smith said before making the announcement on Twitter.

As well as the new album, Smith also announced that a tour is incoming, but so far there are no details. Instead, his site invites fans to sign up for more information.

Smith released five singles from In The Lonely Hour, including Lay Me Down and Stay With Me, which both topped the UK charts. His Bond theme, called Writing's On The Wall, also reached number one: the first Bond theme to do so in the UK.

The announcement comes shortly after Smith confirmed his relationship with 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn via the medium of being photographed together in a public space. The pair were spotted kissing in New York.

Smith's first album was all about heartbreak, so will his second be about finding love? The title certainly suggests it might be.

The Thrill Of It All will be released digitally and in stores on 3 November. That's your mum's Christmas presented sorted this year.