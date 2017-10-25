Google has only just released its latest range of Android flagship smartphones, but work is no doubt already underway on the next generation of Pixel devices, and thanks to a fresh leak we may already know what's on the way from the search giant in 2018.

As has been the case with every Pixel-branded Google phone so far, the leaks have started with the Mountain View company's internal codenames for each of the devices. The main takeaway this time? There's three of them.

According to a Droid Life report citing a trusted source, Google is continuing with its fish-themed monikers for the third-gen Pixel smartphones by temporarily dubbing the trio "Albacore", "Blueline", and "Crosshatch".

The anonymous leaker's claims are backed up by a recent Android Open Source Project changelog which references the codename Crosshatch.

The listing also mentions "Pixel and Qualcomm", codenames for previous Pixel smartphones, and the name "Wahoo", which, according to XDA sleuths, relates to unified kernal for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and not a new device.



The report states that two of the devices will be Google's "premium" offering for 2018 - most likely the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Interestingly, the mystery third Pixel device is earmarked as a "high" tier product. Could this be Google's answer to Apple's ultra-premium iPhone X? The source also noted that Google could hide its naming scheme to stop future leaks by simplifying it to just A, B, and C.

While it's worth taking all of this information with a heavy pinch of salt, Droid Life has a fairly solid track record when it comes to Pixel leaks having previously outed the exact design of the Pixel 2 range before its official announcement.