Microsoft Studios has announced that development of Xbox exclusive Scalebound has been cancelled following multiple reports earlier today (9 January) that the Platinum Games' project was in some state of trouble.

Announced at E3 2014, the game was an action RPG in which players roam a fantasy world accompanied by an enormous dragon they'd be able to command and upgrade with abilities. It was being developed by Platinum, beloved for games like Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, Bayonetta and Vanquish.

In a statement (via IGN) Microsoft confirmed the cancellation, saying: "After careful deliberation, Microsoft Studios has come to the decision to end production for Scalebound."

It then pointed to its upcoming roaster of exclusives. "We're working hard to deliver an amazing line-up of games to our fans this year, including Halo Wars 2, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves and other great experiences."

Asked whether Microsoft or Platinum Games owns the Scalebound property, the Redmond-based company replied: "We do not comment on the details of our business agreements with partners."

The game was missing from an Xbox Wire article posted on 5 January about the year ahead for Xbox, causing some concern.

Following its 2014 reveal, Scalebound featured at Microsoft's Gamescom 2015 press conference (as one of several games that skipped the company's E3 showing that year) but little has been heard of since. After a brief showing at E3 2016, the game was delayed until 2017.

At the time, Platinum said: "In order to deliver on our ambitious vision and ensure that Scalebound lives up to expectations, we will be launching the game in 2017. This will give us the time needed to bring to life all the innovative features and thrilling gameplay experiences that we have planned."

Platinum Games' next release is PS4 and PC action RPG Nier: Automata, set for March.

