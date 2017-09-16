Ronald Koeman claims Everton's new summer signings "need time to adapt" following their 3-0 defeat to Atlanta in the first group stage fixture of the Europa League.

The Merseyside club conceded three goals in the first half at Stadio Città del Tricolore as the Italian outfit clinched a comfortable victory at home. The Premier League side were disappointing in their first European fixture of the campaign.

Everton added 10 new players to their squad including Wayne Rooney, Michael Keane, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jordan Pickford and Sandro Ramirez. Despite making quality additions in the summer transfer window, they have struggled in the last few fixtures.

Koeman has seen his side suffer three consecutive defeats in all competitions. The former Southampton manager cited lack of confidence and aggression as the two other reasons for their latest defeat against Atlanta.

"I don't see a team on the pitch. I see 11 individual players. They try to do their best, and we have some new players. Players need time to adapt. They are young. You can find many more excuses, but I don't like that," Koeman was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"I like to be realistic, about what happened in the first 45 minutes, and I then make my conclusions about that.

"You can play bad football, the opponent can be better. We know they have some great players on the ball, and they were full of confidence. But they had also seven or eight players more [than us] who fought, who won every battle, and had the right aggression.''

Everton have managed only one win in the league, which came against Stoke City in the opening match of the 2017/18 season. Since then, they have settled for a draw against Manchester City and suffered defeats at the hands of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Koeman will take his men to Old Trafford as Everton face Manchester United in the next league tie on 17 September. The Dutchman remains hopeful the Toffees can bounce back when they take on Jose Mourinho's side on Sunday.

"Maybe my personal expectations are a little bit different than most of the people. The team is far away from what we need to show. I think most of the players are not at the level we expect," the Everton boss stressed.

"It's now time that we showed this is really the wake-up call. If not, then the problem is even bigger."