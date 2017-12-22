Ashley Graham is an inspiration to many of her fans as she has been promoting body positivity since breaking onto the modelling scene as a plus-size model in the early 2000s.

The American beauty, who became the first plus-size model to feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2016, usually takes to social media to encourage her fans to embrace their body types by sharing photos and videos of herself posing in an array of outfits, including swimsuits, lingerie and bikinis.

On Friday, 22 December, the Nebraska native took to Instagram to share a video of herself in a jaw-dropping swimwear to the delight of her 5.8 million fans.

Rocking a one-piece leopard print swimsuit, the 30-year-old is seen singing and dancing to the song Africa by Toto on a shoot somewhere in an undisclosed location, which seems to be in a middle of a desert.

She is seen perched on a yellow bright yellow cushion that is surrounded by Moroccan carpets. In the background, a white camel is also seen standing.

She accessorised her look by letting her hair loose in waves, wearing large round earrings, bangles on her left wrist and tassels dangling from the sides of her swimsuit.

"Shooting my new @swimsuitsforall collection in #ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall coming Feb 2018!" Graham wrote alongside the picture she has shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

Fans are going gaga over the snap, with many telling Graham that she is their "inspiration" and that she is a "beautiful" woman despite being plus-size.

Many gushed over Graham's beauty, with an admirer saying, "You are so naturally beautiful!!! Yasss to those curves!!!" while someone else said that Graham looks "stunning" in the swimsuit.

Talking about how Graham has been an inspiration, a fan commented, "You inspire me cause I'm plus sized ", while another added, "My role model. Body goals!!!!!!"