Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed Harry Kane's availability for Tottenham Hotspur's game against Arsenal despite the striker pulling out of the England squad due to a minor knock to his knee.

Kane withdrew from the Three Lions squad ahead of their friendly games against Germany and Brazil, which was a cause for concern owing to the upcoming north London derby on 18 November, but the Argentine coach has allayed fears of a major injury.

The Spurs forward, who has scored in his six goals in as many games against Arsenal, missed their loss against Manchester United at the end of October with a hamstring injury, but started both the matches against Real Madrid and Crystal Palace, leading up to the international break.

The latest injury is said to be a kick to the knee, which he picked up in the game against the Eagles. He was substituted after 70 minutes, but the manager revealed that it was only precautionary. Pochettino will be delighted that his striker has been afforded a break before one of the busiest parts of the campaign.

"Harry Kane is OK," Pochettino said at the launch of his new book Brave New World, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"He's very good. In the last game he received a kick in his knee, but don't worry, he'll be available for the next game," the Spurs boss added.

Kane, however, is not Tottenham's only injury concern going into the game at the Emirates Stadium. Harry Winks also pulled out of the England squad with an ankle injury he suffered during the first-half of the game against Palace, while Dele Alli missed the game with a minor hamstring injury and was ruled out of national duty.

Pochettino was not concerned about the extent of the midfield duo's injury and will hope to have them for the clash against Arsene Wenger's side. Toby Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris remain the biggest concern as they have more serious injuries and have joined long-term absentees Victor Wanyama, Erik Lamela and Michel Vorm in the treatment room.