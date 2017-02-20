Police are digging up the garden of a property where double-killer Christopher Halliwell once lived to search for more bodies. Two addresses in Broad Street, Swindon are the focus of the investigation which could take up to five days.

Wiltshire Police said the excavation, which began on Monday (20 February) was due to new intelligence received: "Specialist officers are currently carrying out excavation work within the gardens of two properties within Broad Street as part of an ongoing investigation being carried out by the Brunel Major Crime Investigation Team."

Detective Chief Inspector Jeremy Carter said: "Searches are being conducted in the gardens and garages of two properties in Broad Street over this coming week.

"Whilst we do not have plans, at this stage, to search inside the properties, there will be some disruption to the occupants.

"I would like to make it clear that those living at the addresses have no involvement in the investigation and we thank them for their understanding and patience."

One possible line of inquiry is into the disappearance of 23-year-old Sally Ann John, a sex worker who went missing in 1995. She lived close to Halliwell at the time, according to the BBC.

Last year, the 53-year-old taxi driver was convicted of fatally stabbing and strangling Becky Godden in 2003. He was also was jailed for life in 2012 for the murder of Sian O'Callaghan.

Former detective Steve Fulcher, who led the investigations, told Bristol Crown Court that Halliwell couldn't remember which year he had killed Godden. Fulcher added: "This led me to conclude that there were other victims."

After Halliwell was sentenced, police said they would continue to work with other forces and the National Crime Agency to find other possible victims.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Fulcher said that Halliwell told him: "The police want to interview me about eight murders."

Fulcher also suggested that Halliwell may be connected with the disappearance of Linda Razzwell in 2002. She was last seen on her way to work in Swindon. Her husband, Glyn Razzell, was sentenced to life in prison for her murder but continues to protest his innocence.