The Metropolitan Police are appealing to the public for information after a 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the Stratford area of London late on Sunday, 21 January. Authorities said that police and ambulance services attended after reports of shooting around Romford Road and Vicarage Lane just before 10:30pm.

The victim was taken to a hospital in East London where he remains in critical condition, the Metropolitan Police said. Authorities are searching for a silver Lexus the suspects are believed to have been travelling in.

Police said they believed the suspects exited the car before shooting the victim and fleeing in the same vehicle. The car's license plate reads: AY52 CKD. On Thursday, 25 January an 18-year-old was arrested in Brentwood, Essex on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said the man was taken in for questioning and later bailed.

"I would appeal to anyone who remembers seeing this car in the Vicarage Lane area on the evening of Sunday, 21 January, or knows where the vehicle is now, to contact us as a matter of urgency," Detective Inspector Robert Allen, leading the investigation, said.

"There is a young man in a life-threatening condition and it is vital we uncover exactly what led to him being shot. I need anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting itself to come forward and speak to police or Crimestoppers anonymously so we can bring those responsible to justice.

"Any information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence," Allen added. Police said the victim's next-of-kin had been made aware of the situation.

Those wanting to pass on information are asked to call officers on 020 7230 8570 or anonymously contact crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.