Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after a rail staff member was nearly pushed onto the tracks at Newport train station.

The incident occurred on 13 August at the railway station in south Wales at around 8:40pm. The suspect in the images was seen by staff members holding onto a train door as it was preparing to leave the platform, delaying its departure.

A member of staff then told the man to stand away so that the train could leave. The man obliged and moved towards the opposing platform.

Once the train had departed, the man ran back towards the member of staff, violently pushing him, and causing him to nearly fall onto the tracks.

Luckily the victim was not injured during the incident.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

CCTV images are also being released in an effort to trace the person responsible.

Investigating officer PC Debi Rouse said: "This was an aggressive and extremely dangerous thing to do.

"If a train had been coming and the member of staff fell onto the tracks, the consequences could have been lethal.

"Violence and aggression against rail staff will never be tolerated. It is disgraceful that this victim was targeted for simply doing their job.

"We are very keen to speak with the person who did this and to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information about what happened.

"If you have any information which could help us investigate then I would urge you to get in touch as a matter of urgency."

Any information can be passed to BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 505 of 13/08/2017.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.