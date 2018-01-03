Almost 10 years to the day after Marvel rolled the dice on Robert Downey Jr. in its live-action Iron Man movie, Avengers: Infinity War is set for release.

17 more movies have been made since Iron Man's release on 2 May, 2008, that have portrayed comicbook stalwarts Captain America, Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy. And given the hype Marvel and Disney are drumming up, Avengers: Infinity War could become the biggest ensemble movie of all time.

For those who have not been on board since day one, the idea of watching every one of those 18 movies is daunting. Luckily for them, New Rockstars has put together a 17-minute long video that provides a chronological recap of every movie - and TV show - since the Marvel universe began.

Kicking off with Thor: The Dark World's opening intro - remembering it is a timeline of events in the movies, not the movies' release dates - the video spans from "ancient times" all the way up to 2018. For real accuracy, the video even separates several sections of the same film to place it in the right position.

The opening scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, for example, takes place in 1980 while the rest of the film reappears later in the timeline (2014).

The timeline is not perfect, thanks to a few glitches introduced by Spider-man: Homecoming. The Marvel Spider-man flick is supposedly set eight years after the first Avengers movie and almost immediately follows on from Captain America: Civil War. The problem here, however, is that Civil War supposedly took place eight years after the first Iron Man movie. That doesn't stack up.

Most fans will not be too concerned about the timing being off, and if Marvel is really desperate, they can always hit the reset button like Fox did with the X-Men: Days of Future Past. Thanks to Disney's deal to buy Fox, they could even just borrow the X-men for the issue.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on April 27 in the UK and May 4 in the US.