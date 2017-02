A body was pulled from the River Thames close to Vauxhall this morning. (25 February)

The Metropolitan Police's Marine Policing Unit confirmed the gruesome discovery on Twitter reporting that officers had been dealing with the 'delicate task of a body recovery' from the Thames.

The body, which was discovered at around 10.45am, is believed to be that of a man, Mail Online reports.

It is not known who spotted the body.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will follow.