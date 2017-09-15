PC Dave and PC Chim just stopped male identified on tube with a knife. Positive stop knife "for my own protection" #OpRenounce #noexcuse pic.twitter.com/gbArQxlNJb

A man at a West London tube station was seen carrying a knife 'for his own protection' just hours after a terror attack on the underground today ( 15 September)

Police confronted the man who was spotted with the weapon at Acton Town tube station just after 7pm. He reportedly claimed he decided to carry the knife in order to protect himself in the event of another terror attack.

Confirming the incident Acton Central Police,tweeted an image of the knife with the hashtag '#no excuse'.

In a second tweet they said: "We are sorry that trains had to be delayed but I think most people will realise this could not be ignored."

The incident resulted in severe delays on the Piccadilly line from Acton Town towards Uxbridge Mail Online reports.

It comes just hours after the latest terror attack in London which left 29 people with injuries after a home-made bomb was detonated on a train at Parsons Green Tube station.

The device on the train has been removed and the District line has been re-opened. While normal services have been resumed, trains will not however be stopping at Parsons Green as forensic experts continue to investigate the scene.

Amid fears of an 'imminent' further attack, this evening British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the UK terror threat level has been raised from 'severe' to 'critical.'

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack as police continue to search for the perpetrator.