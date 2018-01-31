Porn actress Stormy Daniels has sparked controversy during her interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, suggesting that it wasn't her signature on a statement denying she had an affair with President Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 election.

The 38-year-old star from Louisiana, real name Stephanie Clifford, added to speculation about the alleged affair with Trump after Kimmel compared the signature to past Daniels autographs.

She said: "That does not look like my signature, does it?" before claiming she had no idea where the statement came from.

The document was released to BuzzFeed News just hours before Daniels' appearance on Kimmel's show and said that the affair "never happened".

It read: "I am not denying this affair because I was paid 'hush money' as has been reported in overseas-owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened."

Kimmel later asked her: "Have you ever made love to someone whose name rhymes with Lonald Lump?" and she playfully replied: "I'll call you whatever you want me to call you, baby," cheekily sidestepping the question.

BuzzFeed reporter Anthony Cormier confirmed that the signature was in fact Daniels' following the televised interview. He tweeted: "NEW: Lawyer for Stormy Daniels tells me she signed the statement today, in front of him and her PR rep. "Stormy did indeed sign both denials. ... I thought stormy did a fantastic job on Jimmy Kimmel tonight. She was having fun on Kimmel and being her normal playful self."

It was previously reported by the Wall Street Journal that Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, had paid Daniels $130,000 (£92,000, €104,000) a month before the presidential election to keep her quiet about the affair.

Viewers were quick to take to social media to comment on Daniels' non-committal reply, with one person concluding: "Stormy Daniels plays coy with Kimmel then suggests that the denial posted today saying she didn't have an affair with Trump was NOT from her. 'I do not know where it came from.'"

While someone else said: "Stormy Daniels essentially confirmed that she has a non-disclosure with Trump."