Disneyland, California is often called the happiest place on earth, but a massive power outage on Wednesday (27 December) disrupted some activities at the popular resort, leaving many visitors fuming and disappointed.

According to reports, a transformer problem caused the outage and about 12 rides were affected, including rides in Toontown, Fantasyland, and It's A Small World attraction. Trapped guests had to be escorted off those rides.

People had reportedly come from all US states to celebrate the holiday season in Disneyland, but were demanding a refund of their tickets following the disruption.

The park took to its official Twitter handle to address the situation and wrote, "We have experienced a power outage near Mickey's Toontown and Fantasyland. We are working diligently to restore power to the affected areas as soon as possible. Select offerings are now available such as Toontown and "it's a small world" Holiday."

Many people took to Twitter to express their outrage with pictures of the lengthy queues and motionless rides caused by the incident. Alongside a photo of a broken ride, one disappointed Twitter user wrote, "When the ride breaks down @Disneyland #ItsASmallWorld."

Another called it horrible and shared a photo of the long queue of guest, and tweeted, "@disneyland help! I need a refund. This is horrible. We don't even want to be here anymore."

A helpless user with three children shared her dreadful experience on Twitter, writing, "Got stuck for 30m w/ 3 small kids on "it's a small world" at @disneyland when the power went out. Backup generator turned on, letting one speaker turn on. Darn song is really stuck and kids can't stop singing it."

Describing it as his "worst experience", a user tweeted, "Worst experience for @DisneylandToday.I am here with 8 members. you guys spoiled my day. Very big queues everywhere. I just saw a signboard toon town closes 8.30. You are very accurate on closures. Smallworld still shows 150mins, not sure if we can even do it today."

"This is unconscionable. We were stuck in a half operating park all day. Took many an hour at limited food options and many of our Fast Passes were cancelled. Now you are bringing more people in? This is terrible," a user described the experience on the social media site.

Another user asked for refunds and wrote on Twitter, "Refunds? This is quite ridiculous," as another Disneyland visitor sarcastically said, "You know its a bad year when even #Disneyland doesn't make it to the end of 2017."

The issue was later resolved and the group apologised, with Disneyland official Twitter handle tweeting, "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience to all of our Guests who were impacted by today's power outage at Disneyland. We are happy to report that all attractions are fully operational."